 Kospi opens above 3,695, another record high
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:39 Updated: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:55
Korean bourse Kospi opens higher at 3,675.82 on Oct. 16. Real-time Kospi figures are shown at a screen inside a dealing room at Hana Bank branch in Jung District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Korean bourse Kospi opens higher at 3,675.82 on Oct. 16. Real-time Kospi figures are shown at a screen inside a dealing room at Hana Bank branch in Jung District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korean bourse Kospi hit another high on Thursday morning, surpassing the 3,695 mark during intraday trading and breaking the previous day’s all-time high of 3,659.91.
 
The benchmark index opened at 3,675.82, up 18.54 points, or 0.51 percent, from the previous session. As of 9:18 a.m., the Kospi was trading at 3,689.28, up 32 points, or 0.87 percent. The intraday high stood at 3,698.73.
 

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66 percent.
 
In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led the gains. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.05 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.18 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 8.5 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia advanced 7.13 percent.
 
Among decliners, state-run Korea Gas Corp. fell 0.37 percent and leading budget carrier Jeju Air Co. declined 0.16 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,419.95 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 1.35 won or 0.09 percent from the previous session's close of 1,421.3.
 
The Kosdaq index opened at 866.82, up 2.10 points, or 0.24 percent, but had slipped to 863.93 as of the same time — down 0.79 points, or 0.09 percent, from the previous close.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
