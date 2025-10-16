Mirae's Global X ETF group crosses 100 trillion won threshold
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 15:45 Updated: 16 Oct. 2025, 16:40
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Mirae Asset Global Investments' U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) subsidiary, Global X, has surpassed 100 trillion won ($70.49 billion) in assets under management (AUM), marking a 13-fold increase since Mirae Asset Group acquired the firm in 2018, the company said Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Global X manages 101 ETFs in the United States with total assets of $73.5 billion. When acquired, the company’s AUM stood at about $10 billion, which grew to $42.4 billion by the end of 2023, and $53.9 billion by the end of last year. Its average annual growth rate of 37.7 percent over the past five years far has outpaced the U.S. ETF market average of 20.2 percent, according to Mirae Asset Global Investments.
Mirae Asset Group’s total ETF AUM across Korea, the U.S., Canada, Australia, India and Japan reached 262 trillion won as of September, exceeding the entire Korean ETF market, and ranking the firm 12th globally among ETF providers.
Global X has earned a reputation as a leading innovator in thematic ETFs, according to Mirae Asset Group. Its Global X Defense Tech (SHLD) ETF, which includes European defense companies and AI-based defense firms, has posted standout returns.
The Artificial Intelligence & Technology (AIQ) ETF, a portfolio that invests in companies across the AI ecosystem, including AI software and big data, has attracted over $2.8 billion in capital inflows this year alone.
The firm has also expanded into new asset classes. In June, it launched the Global X Bitcoin Covered Call (BCCC) and Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond (GXIG) ETFs, combining cryptocurrency and AI-driven strategies. Its newly listed AI Semiconductor & Quantum (CHPX) fund has drawn strong investor interest in the AI chip and quantum computing sectors.
“Mirae Asset Group is strengthening its competitiveness in the global ETF market through its extensive international network,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of innovation and global management at Mirae Asset Global Investments. “We will continue to deliver innovative ETF solutions and grow as a leading global asset manager.”
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)