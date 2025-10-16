Hanwha Aerospace brings AI-driven solutions to next-generation aerospace and defense technologies
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 13:37
Hanwha Aerospace is a leading global aerospace and defense company in Korea, developing and manufacturing advanced systems across land, air, sea and space. Beyond building launch vehicles, Hanwha delivers end-to-end solutions that combine satellites, data and AI analytics. By processing information from a range of satellite assets — including synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites — AI tools quickly identify and track targets, detect anomalies early and enable a rapid response. These capabilities integrate with Korea’s missile-defense architecture and can be offered as fused launch vehicle, satellite and data defense solutions to international customers. Hanwha’s integrated strengths in technology, data and operations are a key differentiator.
Over the next decade, Hanwha Aerospace plans to scale its manned-unmanned, multidomain systems. Unmanned ground vehicles, such as the ARION-SMET and GRUNT, already boost infantry survivability and operational capability. And with the addition of AI-driven autonomous navigation and mission-optimization, they will evolve into intelligent combat platforms.
The K9A3 self-propelled howitzer will gain remote and autonomous operation, as well as long-range precision-fire capabilities, allowing maximum firepower with minimum personnel. These advances will not only strengthen Korea’s forces but also serve as a foothold for exports to NATO and European markets, helping set new standards for future battlefields.
Hanwha highlights its flagship weapon as the next-generation, long-range precision strike system Chunmoo 3.0. Chunmoo 3.0 is a roughly 100-kilometer-class loitering precision-guided munition that employs UAVs to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It can coordinate acquisition, battle-damage assessments (BDA) and target engagement in a single system. It is fully compatible with existing Chunmoo launch platforms and can be fielded simply by swapping pods, which greatly improves cost-efficiency and operational flexibility. The Chunmoo 3.0 is positioned as a competitive, future-oriented solution for overseas markets and will further reinforce the global standing of K-defense.
