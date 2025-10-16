 Hanwha Aerospace brings AI-driven solutions to next-generation aerospace and defense technologies
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 13:37
A K9 self-propelled howitzer [HANWHA AEROSPACE]

Hanwha Aerospace is a leading global aerospace and defense company in Korea, developing and manufacturing advanced systems across land, air, sea and space. Beyond building launch vehicles, Hanwha delivers end-to-end solutions that combine satellites, data and AI analytics. By processing information from a range of satellite assets — including synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites — AI tools quickly identify and track targets, detect anomalies early and enable a rapid response. These capabilities integrate with Korea’s missile-defense architecture and can be offered as fused launch vehicle, satellite and data defense solutions to international customers. Hanwha’s integrated strengths in technology, data and operations are a key differentiator.
 
Over the next decade, Hanwha Aerospace plans to scale its manned-unmanned, multidomain systems. Unmanned ground vehicles, such as the ARION-SMET and GRUNT, already boost infantry survivability and operational capability. And with the addition of AI-driven autonomous navigation and mission-optimization, they will evolve into intelligent combat platforms.  
 
The K9A3 self-propelled howitzer will gain remote and autonomous operation, as well as long-range precision-fire capabilities, allowing maximum firepower with minimum personnel. These advances will not only strengthen Korea’s forces but also serve as a foothold for exports to NATO and European markets, helping set new standards for future battlefields.
 
Hanwha highlights its flagship weapon as the next-generation, long-range precision strike system Chunmoo 3.0. Chunmoo 3.0 is a roughly 100-kilometer-class loitering precision-guided munition that employs UAVs to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It can coordinate acquisition, battle-damage assessments (BDA) and target engagement in a single system. It is fully compatible with existing Chunmoo launch platforms and can be fielded simply by swapping pods, which greatly improves cost-efficiency and operational flexibility. The Chunmoo 3.0 is positioned as a competitive, future-oriented solution for overseas markets and will further reinforce the global standing of K-defense.

BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?

“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.

Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
