CJ ENM and Warner Bros. join forces to globally produce, distribute K-content

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 11:32
Logos for CJ ENM, top, and Warner Bros. Discovery [CJ ENM, WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY]

CJ ENM and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to coproduce Korean content and drive its expansion into global markets.
 
The two companies said Thursday that they signed a multiyear partnership for content production and distribution.
 

HBO Max subscribers in the Asia Pacific region will gain access to drama series and variety shows offered by the Korean streaming platform Tving starting in November. An in-app Tving tab will be available beginning early next year.
 
The two companies will also jointly invest in and produce Korean drama series, which will later be distributed via HBO Max.
 
“This partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery takes [CJ ENM’s] mission to a new level, combining Warner Bros. Discovery’s storytelling legacy with CJ’s unique voice,” said CJ Group Vice Chair Miky Lee. “Together, we will deliver authentic narratives that transcend borders on a platform where fans can discover new favorites, revisit timeless classics, and experience the best in global content.”
 
“Through our extensive partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, we will strive for the sustainable growth of K-culture,” said Pious Jung, CEO of CJ America.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
