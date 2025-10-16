 YouTube, YouTube music unable to play content for mobile users
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

YouTube, YouTube music unable to play content for mobile users

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:03
YouTube frozen due to ″an error″ on Oct. 16 morning [SCREEN CAPTURE]

YouTube frozen due to ″an error″ on Oct. 16 morning [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
YouTube and YouTube music froze for mobile users on Thursday morning. The service was still accessible through some PCs, although some users claim that it also froze on the PC.
 
As of 9 a.m., accessing YouTube through mobile in Korea only showed a screen that said "an error has occurred" without further details.
 
Users from other countries also posted similar errors on their phones. Deleting and reinstalling the app doesn't work either.
 
YouTube and Google, the operator of the video platform, have not released a statement yet. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags YouTube Korea error

More in Tech

YouTube, YouTube music unable to play content for mobile users

Blue skies, Black Eagles

Me, myself and AI

Samsung Electronics looks to join the smart headset market with Galaxy XR

A month after ICE raid and detention, LG Energy is bringing workers back to Georgia

Related Stories

Service disruption in Samsung Pay caused by firewall error at data center

Kakao apps hit with service outage due to fire at data center

KakaoTalk glitch reported by users on Tuesday afternoon

YouTube Korea to launch first official shopping channel in world

YouTube Premium prices to jump at least 43 percent in Korea

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)