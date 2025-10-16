YouTube, YouTube music unable to play content for mobile users
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:03
- YOON SO-YEON
YouTube and YouTube music froze for mobile users on Thursday morning. The service was still accessible through some PCs, although some users claim that it also froze on the PC.
As of 9 a.m., accessing YouTube through mobile in Korea only showed a screen that said "an error has occurred" without further details.
Users from other countries also posted similar errors on their phones. Deleting and reinstalling the app doesn't work either.
YouTube and Google, the operator of the video platform, have not released a statement yet.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
