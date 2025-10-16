 Hanbok Culture Week kicks off Tuesday with fashion show, events
Hanbok Culture Week kicks off Tuesday with fashion show, events

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 16:43
People wearing hanbok (traditional Korean dress) take photos during an event during 2024 Hanbok Culture Week at Changgyeong Palace in central Seoul on Oct. 16, 2024. [NEWS1]

This year’s Hanbok Culture Week is set to take place from Tuesday through Oct. 26 to celebrate hanbok, or traditional Korean clothes, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Thursday.
 
Co-organized by the Korea Craft and Design Foundation (KCDF), this is the eighth edition of the event, and will take place under the theme, “Modern Hanbokpan, the Center of K-Culture.” Hanbokpan is a Korean word meaning “the middle,” and is used here as a play on words.
 

On Tuesday, which is Hanbok Day, a hanbok fashion show will take place at the Uijeongbu Site Historic Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, featuring six brands: Kim Hye-soon Hanbok, Tchai Kim, Seodamhwa, Riu & Viu, Danha and OUWR. German model Stefanie Michova and figure skating athlete Cha Jun-hwan are among the 36 models who will strut the catwalk.
 
An awards ceremony the same day will honor six individuals, including educators, designers and civil servants, for their contributions to promoting hanbok.
 
Throughout Hanbok Culture Week, there will be hanbok-related fashion shows, hands-on programs and forums held in 360 venues nationwide.
 
Some locations will also offer promotional discounts of up to 50 percent to hanbok-wearers, such as Lotte World and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
 
More information on the schedule and locations are available on the KCDF website.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
