Oct. 15 housing measures target demand, but supply must keep up (KOR)

The Lee Jae Myung administration unveiled its third real estate policy package on Oct. 15, four months after taking office. In its Oct. 15 plan to stabilize the housing market, the government designated all of Seoul and 12 districts in Gyeonggi — mainly in the southeastern region — as regulated zones and land transaction permit zones.In these regulated areas, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for mortgages will be cut from 70 to 40 percent, while the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio will also be capped at 40 percent. Multiple-home owners will face heavier acquisition and capital gains taxes, as well as tighter restrictions on the resale of apartment subscriptions. Beginning Oct. 20 through the end of next year, buyers in Seoul and the 12 designated Gyeonggi districts must reside in their homes for at least two years, effectively blocking “gap investment,” or purchases made using rental deposits. Mortgage limits have also been tiered: previously capped uniformly at 600 million won, they will now be reduced to 400 million won for homes priced between 1.5 and 2.5 billion won, and 200 million won for those above 2.5 billion won. The measures represent a comprehensive attempt to suppress demand fueled by easy borrowing and liquidity.The scale of the regulatory expansion exceeded market expectations. While the government described it as a preemptive effort to prevent “balloon effects” — where demand shifts to unregulated areas — the scope is unusually broad. In particular, extending land transaction permit zones, originally meant to curb speculation in development sites, to nearly the entire capital region is unprecedented. The move underscores how serious the government views the recent instability in housing prices.One notable step is the inclusion of interest payments onloans — traditionally excluded — in the total debt service ratio calculation. This is expected to reduce excessive leverage in the rental market. Equally significant is what the plan left out: there was no increase in property holding taxes through adjustments to assessed values or fair market ratios. This omission appears deliberate, reflecting an intention to avoid repeating the failures of the Moon Jae-in administration, which relied heavily on taxation to curb housing prices.Real estate prices ultimately depend on supply and demand. With supply shortages persisting since 2022, especially in the Seoul metropolitan area, fears remain that available housing will fall short. To ensure the success of the Oct. 15 demand-suppression measures, effective supply-side action must follow. The government’s Sept. 7 plan to boost housing supply must proceed without delay to build market confidence.Analysts warn that tighter loan limits could push buyers toward cheaper apartments eligible for 600 million won loans, reduce rental listings, and accelerate a shift toward monthly rents. Authorities should closely monitor these trends and act quickly to mitigate side effects. The government must also move swiftly to rationalize property taxation to ease excessive demand for “one solid home” in the Seoul area.Above all, interest rates remain the most critical variable in determining housing prices. It would be prudent not to rush a base rate cut until the effects of the new measures become clearer. The Moon administration’s experience serves as a reminder that too many policy changes can dull the market’s sensitivity and erode confidence.이재명 정부가 출범 넉 달 만에 세 번째 부동산 대책을 내놨다. 정부는 어제(15일) 발표한 주택시장 안정화 대책에서 서울 전역과 경기도 동남권을 중심으로 한 12개 지역을 규제지역과 토지거래허가구역으로 지정했다. 규제지역에서는 오늘부터 주택담보대출비율(LTV)이 70%에서 40%로 낮아지고, 총부채상환비율(DTI)도 40%로 축소된다. 다주택자에 대한 취득세·양도소득세 중과, 분양권 전매 제한 같은 규제도 강화된다. 이달 20일부터 내년 말까지 토지거래허가구역으로 묶이는 서울 전역과 경기도 12개 지역은 2년 실거주 의무가 생겨 전세를 끼고 매수하는 갭투자가 차단된다. 6억원으로 일률 제한되던 주택담보대출 한도도 주택가격 15억∼25억원 구간에는 4억원, 25억원 초과 구간에는 2억원으로 차등화됐다. 대출에 기대 집을 사려는 수요에 대한 억제책이 총동원됐다는 평가가 나온다. 유동성과 금융이 집값을 뛰게 하는 ‘주택의 금융화’ 현상을 억제하려는 고육책이다.규제지역과 토지거래허가구역 확대는 예상을 뛰어넘는 수준이다. 풍선효과를 차단하기 위한 선제적 조치라지만 실수요자의 불편이 작지 않을 것이다. 특히 개발 예정지의 투기를 막기 위해 도입된 토지거래허가제가 이렇게 광범위하게 지정된 건 전례가 없다. 이런 응급조치가 필요할 정도로 집값 불안이 비상 상황이었음을 방증한다.집값 상승기에 불쏘시개 역할을 했던 전세대출의 이자 상환분을 처음으로 총부채원리금상환비율(DSR) 규제에 포함한 건 적절한 방안이다. 공시가격과 공정시장가액비율을 높여 사실상 보유세 부담을 늘리는 대책이 빠진 점도 주목할 만하다. 세금으로 집값을 잡으려다 처절하게 실패했던 ‘문재인 정부 시즌 2’를 피하려는 판단으로 보인다.부동산도 기본적으로 수요와 공급에 영향을 받는다. 2022년부터 누적된 공급 부족으로 수도권 입주물량이 부족할 것이란 불안심리가 여전하다. 과잉수요를 겨냥한 10·15 대책이 효과를 거두려면 공급 대책이 실효적으로 따라줘야 한다. 9·7 주택공급 확대 방안이 차질 없이 실행된다는 믿음을 시장 참여자에게 줄 필요가 있다. 시장에선 6억원 대출을 받을 수 있는 중저가 아파트로 매수세가 쏠릴 가능성과 전세 매물 감소 및 월세화 가속 등을 우려한다. 시장 모니터링을 강화해 부작용을 최소화해야 한다. 수도권의 ‘똘똘한 한 채’로 수요가 몰리는 현상을 완화하기 위한 부동산 세제 합리화도 속도를 내기 바란다.집값에 가장 큰 영향을 미치는 변수는 금리다. 이번 대책의 효과를 확인할 때까지 기준금리 인하를 서두르지 않는 것이 바람직하다. 무엇보다 너무 잦은 대책 발표가 시장의 내성만 키우고 정책의 신뢰를 무너뜨렸던 문재인 정부의 교훈을 잊지 말아야 한다.