Tired of rain? At least it's only made of water (KOR)

During the Chuseok holidays, I was greeted by a long stretch of monsoon-like rain. A day or two of showers can be a blessing after a dry spell, but when it lingers, we start to miss the crisp autumn sun and the deep blue sky. It made me wonder: could such watercolor-like days of rain exist beyond Earth?If we turn our gaze toward the pitch-black expanse of the universe, we find worlds where “rain” takes on astonishing forms. Even within our solar system, Uranus and Neptune may see showers of diamonds. Under the immense pressure of their atmospheres — hundreds of thousands of times greater than Earth’s — methane molecules split apart. Carbon atoms released in the process compress under heat and pressure, forming diamond crystals. These crystals then fall slowly toward the planets’ cores like raindrops, layering for hundreds of thousands of years. If a probe could withstand the crushing depths, it might encounter billions of carats of “jewel rain.”On some exoplanets, however, it rains metal. WASP-76b, known as a “hot Jupiter,” is a gas giant that orbits so close to its star that one hemisphere always faces it. That eternal day side is so hot that iron vaporizes into gas, which is carried by fierce winds to the cooler night side — though “cooler” still means hotter than a furnace. There, the vapor condenses and falls as molten iron droplets, a phenomenon scientists aptly call “steel rain.” It is a vision of beauty and terror that defies imagination.Another planet, HD 189733b, gleams a cobalt blue. Its vivid color does not come from oceans, but from silicate particles suspended in the atmosphere. On this world, it rains glass. Shards of silicate drizzle through the sky at five times the speed of sound, whipping sideways in violent winds. No shield could withstand such a storm. These bizarre yet real landscapes have been confirmed through telescopic observation and atmospheric modeling.So, even if the holidays bring long rains, perhaps it’s something to appreciate. After all, the water that soaks our fields and orchards nourishes the grains and fruits of autumn. Compared to diamond, steel or glass, the gentle “rain of water” is surely a gift.지난 추석 연휴, 장마 같은 비를 만났다. 오래 기다린 비도 하루 이틀은 감사하지만, 길어지면 가을 햇살과 짙푸른 하늘이 그립기 마련이다. 비 오는 날, 수채화 같은 낭만은 지구 밖에서도 가능한 일일까. 저 칠흑 같은 우주로 눈을 돌리면 상상 밖의 물질로 된 ‘비’를 뿌리는 세계가 펼쳐져 있다. 태양계 밖으로 나갈 것도 없다. 천왕성과 해왕성에는 엄청난 양의 다이아몬드가 비처럼 내릴 가능성이 크다. 그 대기 중의 메탄은 지구 대기압 수십만 배의 압력을 견디지 못해 쪼개지며, 이때 나온 탄소 입자는 고온·고압에서 압축돼 다이아몬드 결정으로 변한다. 그 결정은 빗방울처럼 그 행성의 핵을 향해 수십만 년에 걸쳐 켜켜이 내려앉는다. 우리가 잠수함처럼 튼튼한 탐사선을 타고 가면 수조 캐럿의 ‘보석비’를 만나는 행운을 잡게 될지도 모른다.어떤 외계행성에는 철 비가 내린다. WASP-76b는 ‘핫 주피터(Hot Jupiter)’, 즉 뜨거운 기체행성이다. 이 천체는 모항성 가까이 붙어, 늘 같은 면만 자신의 ‘해’를 향한다. 그 영원한 낮 지역은 고온으로, 철이 증발해 증기로 변하며, 증기는 바람을 타고 춥고 영원한 밤 지역으로 간다. 춥다고 해도 사실은 용광로보다 뜨겁다. 식은 쇳물이 ‘강철비’처럼 내리는 이곳은 상상하는 것조차 무섭다.HD 189733b라는 외계행성은 코발트블루로 덮여있다. 그 찬연한 색은 바다가 아니라, 대기 중에 떠다니는 규산염 때문이다. 이번에는 ‘유리 조각의 비’다. 더 끔찍한 것은 그 비가 마하 5.6의 강풍을 타고 휘몰아친다는 것. 그래서 총알 같은 유리 파편의 공격을 피할 수 없다. 이러한 낯선 풍경은 실제 관측과 모델로 재구성된 연구 결과다.연휴에 장마가 와도 좋다. 가을의 마른 대지, 논과 밭을 적셔 곡물과 과일을 살찌우는 ‘물의 비’가 감사하지 아니한가.