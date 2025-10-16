Apple Music boosts K-pop with lyric translations, romanization

Who owns the ‘K’ in K-content? From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to Katseye, Western origins blur the line.

G-Dragon, Lee Byung-hun among six to receive cultural merit

Singer Jay Park apologizes for performance at breast cancer awareness event's after-party

Related Stories

BTS's Suga to star in radio show SUGA | Agust D Radio on Apple Music

Lawsuit accuses Apple of stealing trade secrets to create Apple Pay

BTS to become first Korean artist to host radio show on Apple Music

Apple Watch Series 7 to arrive in Korea on Oct. 15

Third Apple store in Korea to open on Saturday