Ateez's San appointed global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 13:56
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Ateez member San was appointed the global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, agency KQ Entertainment said Thursday.
The Italian luxury fashion brand released images from its 2025 Fall/Winter collection campaign featuring the singer on Wednesday.
San has previously worn Dolce & Gabbana on stage during Ateez’s performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024. He also previously attended a number of Dolce & Gabbana events.
Ateez debuted in 2018. The eight-member band has released songs like “Pirate King” (2018), “Say My Name” (2019), “Fireworks (I’m the One)” (2021), “Guerrilla” (2022) and “Work” (2024).
Ateez is in the middle of its “In Your Fantasy” world tour and is set to perform in Kobe, Japan, next Wednesday.
