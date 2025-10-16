G-Dragon, Lee Byung-hun among six to receive cultural merit

K-pop icon G-Dragon and actor Lee Byung-hun will be awarded national cultural merit honors for their contributions to the development of Korean pop culture.They are among the six entertainment figures selected to receive the Order of Cultural Merit, the nation's highest honor for pop cultural artists, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday.The other recipients are actors Kim Hae-sook and Jung Dong-hwan, late comedian Jeon Yoo-seong and voice actor Bae Han-seong.In total, 31 individuals and groups will be honored at the 2025 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, to be held at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul next Wednesday.Kim Hae-sook will receive the Eungwan (Silver) Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest class of Korea's cultural decoration. Debuting in 1975 as an MBC talent, Kim has appeared in numerous hit dramas and films over five decades, earning the nickname "the nation's mother."The Bogwan (Precious Crown) Order will go to actor Lee, recognized for showcasing the global potential of Korean cinema through his work in both local and Hollywood films, and actor Jung, honored for his long dedication to exploring classic literature and philosophy onstage.The Okgwan (Jade Crown) Order will be awarded to the late comedian Jeon, a pioneer of Korean television comedy; veteran voice actor Bae, noted for advancing the country's dubbing industry and nurturing younger talent; and G-Dragon, a singer, rapper and songwriter credited as a driving force behind the global spread of K-pop, known as Hallyu.Yonhap