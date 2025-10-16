Singer Jay Park apologizes for performance at breast cancer awareness event's after-party
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 19:02
Singer Jay Park apologized on Thursday after facing backlash following a performance of a song that praises women's bodies at a breast cancer awareness campaign.
“If any cancer patients were offended by my performance, I sincerely apologize,” Park wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday.
W Korea, a fashion magazine, posted a video of Park's performance on its official Instagram account on Thursday. The footage was from the “Love Your W 2025” event held on Wednesday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The event was organized by W Korea to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Park, who attended the event and performed unpaid while on crutches due to a leg injury, is being criticized for his choice of song.
The issue stemmed from his decision to sing “Mommae,” a track he released in 2015. The song contains sexually explicit lyrics — including lines like “I don’t know what our relationship is, but I’d like to be introduced to the twins hanging on your chest” (translated) — and is restricted on streaming platforms, requiring age verification to listen.
W Korea deleted the video within 20 minutes of posting it without explanation. The removal appeared to follow criticism that the lyrics were inappropriate for a breast cancer awareness event.
Online commenters expressed disapproval, writing, “Why are celebrities singing and laughing at a breast cancer awareness event?,” “The lyrics are insensitive to patients,” and “They should have donated the event budget instead.”
“After the formal breast cancer campaign event, I performed during the after-party for those who gathered with good intentions despite their busy schedules,” Park wrote in the Instagram story. “I understood the performance as something for those present and performed as I normally do.”
“To anyone undergoing cancer treatment who felt uncomfortable or offended by my performance, I sincerely apologize. I wish you good health,” Park added. “Though I was injured, I performed with a good heart, without payment. Please don’t twist that good intention.”
The 2025 edition marked the 20th year of the “Love Your W” campaign. The event drew a large number of celebrities, including BTS members RM, J-Hope and V; Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Seungmin; Tomorrow X Together’s Soobin; aespa members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning; and actors Ha Jung-woo, Lee Dong-hwi, Lee Min-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Young-ae, Moon So-ri and Ko Hyun-jung.
The charity event has raised approximately 1 billion won ($705,430) over its two-decade run. However, the event also drew in criticism separate from Park's controversial performance for not displaying the iconic pink ribbon used in breast cancer awareness events around the world. W Korea's celebrity interviews were also criticized for concentrating on the personal lives of the participating celebrities instead of their thoughts on the disease or other health issues.
