 Korean, Vietnamese cast and crew of 'Leaving Mom' to hold special press, fan event at CGV Yongsan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Korean, Vietnamese cast and crew of 'Leaving Mom' to hold special press, fan event at CGV Yongsan

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 15:52
″Leaving Mom″ film poster [SIDUS]

″Leaving Mom″ film poster [SIDUS]

 
The cast and crew of film "Leaving Mom," a 3-year collaborative effort between Vietnamese and Korean producers, will visit Korea to talk with local cinephiles on Oct. 29, prior to the release of the film next month.
 
"Leaving Mom" is a human drama film revolving around Hoan, played by actor Tuan Tran, a street barber in Vietnam, who decides to travel to Korea to seek help from his brother whom he's never met before, in order to care for his dementia-stricken mother, Le Thi Hanh, played by Hong Dao. 
 

Related Article

 
Korean actor Jung Il-woo features as Le Thi Hanh's loving husband from her younger years.
 
"Leaving Mom," won positive acclaim from viewers for its touching story and quality cinematography. The film passed the break-even point in just three days and drew in over 2 million audiences within three weeks of release in August, after sitting atop the local box office for 15 days straight.
 
Actors Tuan Tran and Hong Dao will join Jung in a press and fan event on Oct. 29 at the CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in central Seoul.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Vietnam film Jung Il-woo

More in Movies

Korean, Vietnamese cast and crew of 'Leaving Mom' to hold special press, fan event at CGV Yongsan

TV personality Hong Seok-cheon sponsors award at Seoul International Pride Film Festival

Who owns the ‘K’ in K-content? From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to Katseye, Western origins blur the line.

'KPop Demon Hunters' star EJAE opens up about stepping into the spotlight

'No Other Choice' pioneers new approach to breaking even in Korea's struggling film industry

Related Stories

Ha Jung-woo taps into 'wildness' in 'Nocturnal'

Kwon Yu-ri, Jung Il-woo to reunite for upcoming Seezn-original drama

'I want to sincerely apologize': Jung Woo-sung addresses fans at Blue Dragon Film Awards

Ha Jung-woo's 'Lobby' wraps filming

Lee Jung-jae's film 'Hunt' to be screened at Cannes Film Festival
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)