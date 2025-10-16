Korean, Vietnamese cast and crew of 'Leaving Mom' to hold special press, fan event at CGV Yongsan
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 15:52
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The cast and crew of film "Leaving Mom," a 3-year collaborative effort between Vietnamese and Korean producers, will visit Korea to talk with local cinephiles on Oct. 29, prior to the release of the film next month.
"Leaving Mom" is a human drama film revolving around Hoan, played by actor Tuan Tran, a street barber in Vietnam, who decides to travel to Korea to seek help from his brother whom he's never met before, in order to care for his dementia-stricken mother, Le Thi Hanh, played by Hong Dao.
Korean actor Jung Il-woo features as Le Thi Hanh's loving husband from her younger years.
"Leaving Mom," won positive acclaim from viewers for its touching story and quality cinematography. The film passed the break-even point in just three days and drew in over 2 million audiences within three weeks of release in August, after sitting atop the local box office for 15 days straight.
Actors Tuan Tran and Hong Dao will join Jung in a press and fan event on Oct. 29 at the CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in central Seoul.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)