TV personality Hong Seok-cheon sponsors award at Seoul International Pride Film Festival
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 11:55 Updated: 16 Oct. 2025, 11:57
The Seoul International Pride Film Festival (SIPFF) is launching a new award sponsored by television personality Hong Seok-cheon, marking the 25th anniversary of his publicly coming out as the first openly gay celebrity in Korea.
The Hong Seok-cheon Pride Award will recognize outstanding performances by actors in the Korean Short Film Competition section. Hong will personally fund the prize, beginning with a previously donated sum of 5 million won ($3,530) he received from the fifth Pride Gala, while pledging to continue to provide 1 million won annually.
The award holds historic significance as the first Korean film festival accolade to bear the name of an openly gay celebrity, according to the SIPFF. Organizers said it reflects Hong’s intent not only to celebrate acting talent but also to symbolize “solidarity across generations” within the LGBTQ+ community.
Hong, who publicly came out in September 2000, is regarded as a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in Korean entertainment. Best known for his breakout role in the sitcom “Three Guys and Three Girls,” (1996) he faced industry backlash after coming out but later rebuilt his career with a notable performance as a gay character in the drama “Perfect Love” (2003).
Recently, Hong has used his YouTube channel “Hong Seok-cheon’s Jewel Box” to spotlight emerging actors and LGBTQ+ broadcasters.
“If my coming-out once helped spark change in Korean society, I now want to pass that flame to the next generation,” Hong said in a statement released by the SIPFF. “I hope this award becomes a symbol of courage and diversity, not just an acting prize.”
The 15th edition of the SIPFF will run from Nov. 6 to 12 at the CGV Piccadilly 1958 branch in central Seoul, featuring 114 queer films from 37 countries. Anticipated highlights of the festival include “Pillion” by director Harry Lighton, starring Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgard, and closing film “The Light,” a German production from director Tom Tykwer.
The SIPFF, founded in 2011, is the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in Korea and showcases queer-themed works from both domestic and international sources. The festival is also a founding member of the Asia-Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance, made up of 24 film festivals from 18 countries.
