2025 Korea JoongAng Daily Forum - Korea’s New Playbook: Adapting to Tomorrow
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 20:23
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Ambassadors present in the photo by the order of their country’s name in the alphabet are Dario Celaya of Argentina, Bruno Jans of Belgium, Colin Crooks of Britain, Mathias Francke of Chile, Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez of Colombia, Jorge Valerio of Costa Rica, Claudio Monzon Baeza of Cuba, Ivan Jancarek of the Czech Republic, Mikael Hemniti Winther of Denmark, Tanel Sepp of Estonia, Ugo Astuto of the European Union, Philippe Bertoux of France, Tarash Papaskua of Georgia, Loukas Tsokos of Greece, Rodolfo Pastor Fasquelle of Honduras, Das Gourangalal of India, Mohammed Mustafa Juma Almuntafeky of Iraq, Emilia Gatto of Italy, Emmy Kipsoi of Kenya, Janis Berzins of Latvia, Mohd Zamruni Khalid of Malaysia, Carlos Penafiel Soto of Mexico, Sukhee Sukhbold of Mongolia, Chafik Rachadi of Morocco, Dawn Bennet of New Zealand, Paul Fernando Duclos Parodi of Peru, Bartosz Wisniewski of Poland, Bakuramutsa Nkubito Manzi of Rwanda, Nemanja Grbic of Serbia, Marek Repovsky of the Slovak Republic, Sindiswa Mququ of South Africa, Tanee Sangrat of Thailand, Kais Darragi of Tunisia and Pablo Scheiner of Uruguay. Chargés d’affaires and plenipotentiaries in the photo include Luis Pablo Sebastian Ossio Bustillos of Bolivia, Agne Sakalauskaite of Lithuania, Alpha Thiam of Mauritania and Bahati Lucas Masila of Tanzania.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)