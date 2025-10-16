Gov't response team arrives in Cambodia to tackle job scams targeting Koreans

A joint government response team has arrived in Cambodia to tackle widening job scams involving the abduction and confinement of Korean nationals, as it seeks to bring back its people in connection with the crime.The team, led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Ji-na, arrived at Techo International Airport, south of the Cambodian capital, late Wednesday, along with officials from the National Policy Agency, the Ministry of Justice and the National Intelligence Service.The team plans to meet with top Cambodian authorities to address the escalating job scam crisis in which many Koreans have fallen victim to, including ways to coordinate on the investigation into the torture death of a Korean college student.The team also seeks to discuss with Cambodia plans to repatriate 61 Koreans detained by Cambodian immigration authorities over their suspected involvement in the organized crime, possibly via a special flight."We are preparing for detailed methods," Kim told reporters at the airport upon arrival. "It has yet to be finalized."The number of detained Koreans has been adjusted from 63 as two people were repatriated by plane Tuesday.Korean police have already booked the detainees over the job scams, and Seoul is pushing for their swift repatriation to hold them legally accountable in accordance with Korean criminal proceedings.Korea's top security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Tuesday the government aims to bring them back home by the end of this week.Speaking to the press at the airport, Kim also vowed to actively engage with relevant authorities in Vietnam and Cambodia to investigate the death of a Korean woman, whose body was found near the border between the two Southeast Asian nations.The woman in her 30s was discovered in Vietnam last week. Authorities said they are looking into the case with possible connections to a phishing scam in Cambodia.Yonhap