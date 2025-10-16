Korea, UNHCR discuss responses to global refugee crisis

The foreign ministry said Thursday it has discussed ways to resolve the global refugee crisis sparked by recent geopolitical conflicts with the Office of the U.N. high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR).Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kweon Ki-hwan met with Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, in Seoul to discuss the response to the recent increase of global refugees, according the ministry.The number of forcibly displaced people across the world has surpassed 120 million amid the escalation of armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions across various regions.In the meeting, Kweon said Korea will continue to play an active role in addressing the refugee issue as a member of the UNHCR Executive Committee and a major donor country, the ministry said.Yonhap