 Lee meets Swedish crown princess to discuss bilateral ties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee meets Swedish crown princess to discuss bilateral ties

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:20
President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Swedish Crown Princess Victoria during their meeting at the presidential office in central Seoul on Oct. 15. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Swedish Crown Princess Victoria during their meeting at the presidential office in central Seoul on Oct. 15. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung met with Swedish Crown Princess Victoria on Wednesday to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties, the presidential office said.
 
Lee met Victoria, the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and heir apparent to the throne, during her first official visit to Korea in 10 years. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel, and an economic delegation.
 

Related Article

 
Lee said he wants to further develop the friendly relations between the two nations in a wide range of areas, including advanced technologies and renewable energy, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.
 
He also praised Sweden's contributions to peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope that the two countries will continue to work together to promote peace and stability in the region.
 
During the talks, Lee also noted his personal affection for Sweden, mentioning the pop group ABBA and the 2024 Nobel Prize in literature awarded by the Swedish Academy to Korean novelist Han Kang.
 
Victoria said she hopes her visit will help further develop bilateral relations, Kang said.
 
During her three-day stay, Victoria is scheduled to visit the truce village of Panmunjom, attend the Korea-Sweden Sustainable Partnership Summit and pay tribute at a Korean War Memorial in Busan.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Swedish Crown Princess Victoria

More in Diplomacy

Trump repeats claim Korea will pay $350 billion 'upfront' despite unfinalized trade deal

Lee meets Swedish crown princess to discuss bilateral ties

'61 days in hell': Korean man recounts being trafficked in Cambodia

Chung Mong-joon calls for 'close cooperation' between Korea, Japan at policy dialogue in Tokyo

Korea in communication with China over Beijing's sanctions on Hanwha Ocean's U.S.-based units

Related Stories

Porcelain princess

Laden with problems

Lee to meet with leaders of 5 minor political parties this week

Safe selfie

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announces policy aiming for a 4.5-day workweek
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)