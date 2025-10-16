Lee meets Swedish crown princess to discuss bilateral ties

President Lee Jae Myung met with Swedish Crown Princess Victoria on Wednesday to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties, the presidential office said.Lee met Victoria, the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and heir apparent to the throne, during her first official visit to Korea in 10 years. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel, and an economic delegation.Lee said he wants to further develop the friendly relations between the two nations in a wide range of areas, including advanced technologies and renewable energy, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.He also praised Sweden's contributions to peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope that the two countries will continue to work together to promote peace and stability in the region.During the talks, Lee also noted his personal affection for Sweden, mentioning the pop group ABBA and the 2024 Nobel Prize in literature awarded by the Swedish Academy to Korean novelist Han Kang.Victoria said she hopes her visit will help further develop bilateral relations, Kang said.During her three-day stay, Victoria is scheduled to visit the truce village of Panmunjom, attend the Korea-Sweden Sustainable Partnership Summit and pay tribute at a Korean War Memorial in Busan.Yonhap