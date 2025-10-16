 Son of ex-President Roh Tae-woo formally appointed as ambassador to China
Son of ex-President Roh Tae-woo formally appointed as ambassador to China

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 10:01
This photo shows Ro Jae-hun, new Korean ambassador to China.[NEWS1]

This photo shows Ro Jae-hun, new Korean ambassador to China.[NEWS1]

 
Ro Jae-hun, the son of former President Roh Tae-woo who ruled Korea in the early 1990s, has formally assumed the position as new ambassador to China, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
 
Ro, chairman of the East Asia Culture Center, will serve as the first top envoy to Beijing under the Lee Jae Myung government launched in June.
 

His appointment ends the monthslong vacancy in the key diplomatic post, following the departure of former Ambassador Chung Jae-ho, who served during the previous Yoon Suk Yeol government, in January.
 
Upon taking up his post in Beijing, Ro is expected to focus on coordinating with China on the widely expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum later this month.
 
Lee's pick of Ro has widely been regarded as a decision reflecting his family background. His father, who served as president from 1988 to 1993, is known for his "Northern Policy," a diplomatic drive that sought to expand relations with socialist countries considered traditionally close to North Korea.
 
Korea established diplomatic ties with the Soviet Union in 1990 and China in 1992, as well as normalizing ties with Eastern European nations, such as Hungary and Poland, during Roh's term.
 
Ro Jae-hun, 60, has also been deeply involved in various government-led and private sector initiatives aimed at promoting relations with China. Ro was one of the special presidential envoys who visited Beijing in late August.

