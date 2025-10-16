 Swedish crown princess to pay tribute at Korean War memorial in Busan
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 10:54
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria speaks with Prime Minister Kim Min-seok during their meeting at the government complex building in Seoul on Oct. 15. [NEWS1]

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria will visit the Korean southern port city of Busan this week to pay tribute to medical groups dispatched from abroad to participate in the Korean War (1950-1953), the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Thursday.
 
Victoria and a Swedish delegation will visit a memorial monument on Friday that commemorates the sacrifices of medical aid groups sent by six nations — Denmark, India, Italy, Norway, Sweden and German — for the war.
 

The memorial site was established at the Taejongdae seaside park in Busan in 1976, honoring medical staff who participated in the three-year conflict.
 
This year marks the 75th anniversary for Sweden to establish a field hospital in Busan. The country dispatched a total of 1,124 medical personnel during and after the Korean War.

Yonhap
