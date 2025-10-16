Best Korean language learners from around the world honored
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 16 Oct. 2025, 16:16
The King Sejong Institute Foundation (KSIF) has recognized the best Korean language learners of the year among students from its institutes around the world.
This year’s speaking and writing competition, held at Seoul National University’s Siheung campus in Gyeonggi Province, featured 10 finalists in the speaking category and 12 in the writing category.
In the speaking division, held under the theme “Korean Culture and Koreans through the Korean Language,” Indian national Kasturi Pande won the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Grand Prize with his speech in which he shared his motivation for learning Korean and his aspiration to work as an interpreter.
In the writing division, themed “My Path and My Dreams through the Korean Language,” Huynh Duong from Vietnam received the same honor for his essay describing his language-learning journey.
At the awards ceremony, a total of 15 students were recognized. The winners will have the opportunity to participate in Korean language programs at Korean universities.
“It was truly moving to see learners from our King Sejong Institutes express their dreams and sincere thoughts in excellent Korean, based on a deep understanding of the cultural sentiments embedded in the language,” said Choi Hyun-seung, secretary general of KSIF.
“The KSIF will continue doing its utmost to help King Sejong Institute learners pursue their dreams and continue to grow.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
