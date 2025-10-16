 Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for joint committee meeting on economic cooperation
Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for joint committee meeting on economic cooperation

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:20
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, greet each other during their meeting, in Pyongyang, North Korea on Oct. 10. [AP/YONHAP]

A delegation from Russia's industry and trade ministry has arrived in Pyongyang to attend a meeting of the joint committee on economy and trade cooperation between the two countries, the North's state media reported Thursday.
 
The forestry-sector delegation, led by Grigory Gusev, deputy director of the industry and trade ministry's timber industry department, arrived in the country via Pyongyang International Airport the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

The delegation will attend the 28th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy and Science's subcommittee on forestry, the KCNA said without providing further details.
 
The forestry subcommittee has been in operation for nearly three decades between the two countries, with the North having dispatched woodcutters to Russia to earn foreign currency.
 
The trip comes as the two countries expand cooperation in various fields, including the economy, public health and education, since North Korea dispatched troops to support Russia late last year in its war against Ukraine.

Yonhap
