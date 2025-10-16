 2025 Korea JoongAng Daily Forum — in pictures
2025 Korea JoongAng Daily Forum — in pictures

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 20:37
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, center, stands to deliver the keynote address at the Korea JoongAng Daily Forum at the Lotte Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 16. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Some 220 participants, including ambassadors and senior diplomats from over 40 countries, attended the Korea JoongAng Daily Forum at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on Thursday.
 
The event took place one day before the 25th anniversary of the printing of the paper's first edition on Oct. 17, 2000, when the JoongAng Ilbo launched an English-language newspaper in partnership with the International Herald Tribune, now The New York Times.
 

Speakers at the forum included Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, international of The New York Times, and Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young, who outlined the Lee Jae Myung administration’s approach to North Korea and the broader region. 
 
 
Attendees clap at the conclusion of the unification minister's speech. [PARK SANG-MOON]

New Zealand Ambassador Dawn Bennet, left, speaks to French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux, center, and Moroccan Ambassador Chafik Rachadi. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Park Chang-hee, CEO of the JoongAng Ilbo and Korea JoongAng Daily, left, speaks to Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, international of The New York Times. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, left, speaks to British Ambassador Colin Crooks. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Tunisian Ambassador Kais Darragi, right, poses a question to the unification minister after his speech. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Amcham CEO and Chairman James Kim, left, speaks to British Ambassador Colin Crooks, center, and Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, international of The New York Times. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Dignitaries listen to the unification minister’s speech. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Marie Antonia von Schonburg, CEO and President of the Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, left, poses for a photo with Jorn Beissert, deputy head of mission at the German Embassy, center, and Luis Pablo Sebastian Ossio Bustillos, charge d’affaires at the Bolivian Embassy. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Slovak Ambassador Marek Repovsky asks a question after the unification minister’s speech. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Dignitaries watch a presentation by Park Jeong-moo, senior vice president of Nexon Korea. [PARK SANG-MOON]

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
