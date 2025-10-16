Diplomats discuss prospects for peace after unification minister's 'candid' remarks at Korea JoongAng Daily Forum
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 19:16
-
MICHAEL LEE
Ambassadors and senior diplomats in Seoul gathered Thursday to reflect on the state of inter-Korean relations and the growing challenges to peace and media freedom amid global uncertainty at the Korea JoongAng Daily Forum.
The event, which took place one day before the 25th anniversary of the printing of the paper’s first edition on Oct. 17, 2000, took place at the Lotte Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. Some 40 ambassadors were present at the forum, which was attended by more than 220 dignitaries from Seoul’s diplomatic and business communities.
Speakers at the forum included Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, international of The New York Times, and Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young, who outlined the Lee Jae Myung administration’s approach to North Korea and the broader region.
Chung’s remarks, described by many diplomats as clear, candid and historically informed, sparked a wide-ranging conversation on the prospects for dialogue, denuclearization, and international cooperation.
British Ambassador Colin Crooks called Chung’s speech “a comprehensive overview” of the peninsula’s complex history and present. “The British government is committed to sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, and we stand ready to support all parties in any way we can,” he said.
Crooks, one of the few envoys with direct experience with both Koreas, stressed the need for dialogue but voiced concern that “certain large players influencing the region are not playing a constructive role.” He added that “sustainable peace” on the peninsula “must involve denuclearization.”
Several European ambassadors found the forum to be an invaluable opportunity to gain insight into the Lee administration, now in its fourth month.
Mikael Hemniti Winther, Denmark’s ambassador to South Korea, described Chung’s approach as both “visionary” and “pragmatic,” drawing comparisons between the two countries. “Like South Korea, Denmark is a small country surrounded by powerful neighbors,” he said. “We had Germany as our enemy in World War II, but now it is our closest ally.”
He noted that South Korea faces challenges with both North Korea and China, similar to Denmark’s situation with Russia, and expressed concern about growing cooperation between North Korea and Russia.
French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux, who called the forum “a tribute to the quality of local media,” appreciated Chung’s comparison of German reunification with inter-Korean relations.
Bertoux also said he appreciated the minister’s call for international support for reconciliation between Seoul and Pyongyang.
Ugo Astuto, the European Union’s ambassador to Korea, expressed concern over the military ties developing between North Korea and Russia. “North Korea has become an enabler of the illegal Russian aggression against Ukraine,” he said.
The EU, he added, is ready to support South Korea’s peace efforts, drawing on its experience in nonproliferation and confidence-building measures.
Astuto also praised the Korea JoongAng Daily as “an essential resource for the English-speaking diplomatic community.” He emphasized that “a free press is one of the pillars of democracy, and a core value of the European Union.”
Diplomats from Africa and Latin America echoed similar appreciation for both the minister’s frankness and the newspaper’s role in fostering dialogue.
Bahati Lucus Masila, minister plenipotentiary at the Tanzanian Embassy, said the minister’s speech gave him the sense that “the way forward for the two Koreas may emerge at the upcoming APEC summit or in future meetings.”
Lithuania’s deputy head of mission, Agne Sakalauskaite, said Chung’s comments on “peaceful coexistence” were both timely and thought-provoking.
Tunisian Ambassador Kais Darragi called the speech “insightful and frank,” balancing realism with hope for renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. Tunisia, he said, “supports all efforts to ensure the Korean Peninsula remains free from nuclear threats.”
Argentine Ambassador Dario Celaya praised Chung for offering a “clear timeline of inter-Korean relations” and the role of major powers. Understanding South Korea’s foreign policy priorities, he added, is crucial for the diplomatic community. Celaya also noted Argentina’s longstanding relationship with Korea, strengthened by a 50,000-strong Korean community, including descendants of both North and South.
New Zealand’s Ambassador Dawn Bennett expressed her appreciation for understanding “why the minister approaches unification the way he does” and planned to relay those insights to her government.
Several Asian diplomats emphasized the regional dimensions of peace and dialogue.
Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat appreciated Chung’s invitation to envoys to contribute to improving relations between the Koreas, particularly given Asean’s ongoing role in promoting peace in Northeast Asia.
Malaysian Ambassador Mohd Zamruni Khalid, whose country currently chairs Asean, noted that the group’s upcoming summit in Kuala Lumpur would provide “an important platform” to address developments on the peninsula.
For many, the event was also a celebration of endurance — both of Korea’s quest for peace and of the newspaper that has chronicled it for a quarter century.
Kenyan Ambassador Emmy Jerono Kipsoi remarked that the forum demonstrated how “Seoul’s current messaging is crystal clear” on inter-Korean relations and praised the Korea JoongAng Daily and Dunbar-Johnson for reminding attendees of the critical importance of traditional media in a rapidly changing information landscape.
