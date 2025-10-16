 Busan offers helpline for foreign residents
Busan offers helpline for foreign residents

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 14:39
A promotional image for the 1600-0051 help line [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Busan will provide consultations and assistance for foreign residents through the new helpline 1600-0051 starting on Monday.
 
The helpline will be run by the Busan Global City Foundation, Busan Foreign Residents Center and Busan Support Center for Foreign Workers. The three organizations launched a task force committee in May to operate the helpline, aiming to have one number that the city's foreign residents can call with questions about living in Korea.
 

The call service will be offered in eight languages: Korean, English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Burmese, Russian, Uzbek and Bahasa Indonesian.
 
Foreign residents can use the helpline to consult about various aspects of life, such as legal matters, wages, immigration, translation assistance and other everyday issues.
 
Calls can be made on weekdays and Sundays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., with Saturdays being a day off. 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]


