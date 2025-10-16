Busan offers helpline for foreign residents

KT breach wider than thought as authorities discover 20 more illegal base station IDs

Police pursuing civil damages against man who made Shinsegae bomb threat

Flipping the narrative? Korean women describe 'peaceful, happy lives' in Cambodian gov't promotional videos.

More than 17% of foreigners face discrimination in Korea, number rises for international students

Foreign worker in critical condition after forklift accident in South Jeolla

KT opens customer center for foreigners in Ansan, offers services in 8 languages

Foreigners staying in Korea rebound to over 2 million

Gov't proposes standardized system for foreign names in official Korean documents