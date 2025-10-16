Chinese triads behind recent targeting of Koreans in Cambodia, say authorities
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 15:56
Chinese organized crime groups — particularly triad affiliates — are believed to be behind the recent surge in crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia, according to international and local law enforcement sources.
These groups, once heavily involved in Macau’s gambling industry, have expanded their operations into Southeast Asia in recent years, engaging in a wide range of online scams including voice phishing and romance scams, according to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Many Korean victims are being held in areas like Sihanoukville, Cambodia, a stronghold for triad factions such as 14K and Sun Yee On. Analysts say the convergence of foreign capital, collusion with Cambodian authorities and lax oversight has allowed for the proliferation of remote casinos and online scams.
Unodc reports that Chinese capital began flowing into Cambodian casinos and resort hotels in the 2010s, and by the 2020s, entire criminal compounds had emerged. Initially seeking a stake in casino profits, these crime syndicates pivoted to online operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Luring workers from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan with promises of high-paying jobs, they detained recruits and forced them to carry out scams.
One of the most prominent figures is Wan Kuok-koi, also known as “Broken Tooth,” the alleged leader of the 14K triad. Since his release from prison in 2012, Wan has expanded his influence throughout Southeast Asia, entering Cambodia in 2018. His operations include cryptocurrency ventures, real estate projects and security services linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. In 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned three companies allegedly controlled by Wan.
While Korean authorities have only recently started paying close attention, countries in Southeast Asia have long viewed Cambodia as a major hub for cross-border organized crime. A tragic case in August 2022, in which over 40 Vietnamese nationals escaped captivity from a Cambodian casino by swimming across a river — resulting in the drowning of a 16-year-old boy — brought heightened scrutiny to the issue.
Koreans have become prime targets in recent years because they are perceived as particularly profitable, according to local experts.
“I've already rescued more than 50 Koreans this year alone, most of whom came to Cambodia after falling for fake job offers,” Pastor Oh Chang-su, head of the Korean expatriate association in Sihanoukville and a missionary, told Korean media outlets.
“Koreans fetch the highest prices among the crime rings,” Oh said. “That’s because they generate high profits from voice phishing. That's why each Korean is sold for more than $10,000 to Chinese voice phishing organizations.”
