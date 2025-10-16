 Families of Jeju Air crash victims file lawsuit against Boeing in U.S. court
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Families of Jeju Air crash victims file lawsuit against Boeing in U.S. court

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:20
A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Families of victims of a Jeju Air Co. plane crash that occurred late last year have filed a lawsuit against U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. in an American court, holding the company responsible for alleged manufacturing defects, according to the families Wednesday.
 
According to the families and their legal representatives, two of the three domestic and international law firms representing the families have recently filed complaints with the Superior Court of King County in Seattle, Washington. The remaining law firm is reportedly preparing to file an additional complaint.
 

Related Article

 
The families claim that multiple failures in critical landing equipment occurred as the Jeju Air 7C2216 aircraft approached the runway, arguing that Boeing bears responsibility for defects that led to the fatal accident on Dec. 29 at Muan International Airport that claimed the lives of 179 passengers and crew members.
 

Yonhap
tags Jeju Air Boeing lawsuit

More in Social Affairs

Man indicted for allegedly raping minor pleads for a second chance

Families of Jeju Air crash victims file lawsuit against Boeing in U.S. court

Man dies after collapsing during marathon event in Geoje

Restaurant owner files police complaint after family's alleged dine and dash in Busan

Gov't eyes oversight measures to prevent Wegovy misuse

Related Stories

Jeju Air to cut flights by up to 15% in wake of crash

All 179 victims in Jeju Air crash identified, authorities confirm

Gov't to inspect all Boeing 737-800 planes used by local airlines

Business lobbies express condolences for Jeju Air disaster

Worst aviation disaster on Korean soil leaves nearly all 181 passengers, crew dead
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)