A farmer examines sprouting rice ears in a paddy field in Sangju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 16, as the prolonged autumn monsoon leaves crops flattened by wind and rain. [YONHAP]
Gov't considers allowing short-term Chinese residents to drive
Farmers fret amid autumn rains
Korean Air waives cancellation fees for all flights to Cambodia
Chinese national receives 15 year sentence for ketamine smuggling in largest ever Gimpo drug bust
Self-sufficiency worker killed in truck crash on way to provide services for seniors
Rockfish Weatherwear pop-up opens in Lotte Department Store
Flights delayed, ferries cancelled as monsoon rains hit Korea
Torrential rains hit Seoul area Friday morning as flooding, traffic concerns grow
Nation battens down hatches with monsoon rains set to restart Thursday
More heavy downpours expected from Thursday
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)
Korea JoongAng Daily Sitemap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)