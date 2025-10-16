 Gov't considers allowing short-term Chinese residents to drive
Gov't considers allowing short-term Chinese residents to drive

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 20:50
Chinese group tourists arriving through the Incheon Port International Passenger Terminal in Yeonsu District, Incheon on Oct. 13 board tour buses [YONHAP]

Korea is considering allowing short-term Chinese visitors to drive under strict conditions, a move that could address a long-standing imbalance in driving privileges between the two countries, according to a government report submitted to the National Assembly on Thursday.
 
In its audit briefing to the Public Administration and Security Committee, the National Police Agency said it is reviewing a proposal to recognize Chinese-issued driver’s licenses — but only if visitors report their status upon entry and apply for a temporary Korean driving certificate. The permitted driving period would likely be capped at one year.
 

In June, the police formally conveyed this idea to Chinese authorities through Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, China has yet to respond.
 
Because China is not a signatory to the international road traffic convention that governs the use of international driving permits (IDP), Chinese nationals cannot drive in Korea using an IDP. In contrast, Korean short-term residents in China are allowed to drive.
 
“We are currently verifying how short-term residents from both Korea and China are permitted to drive in each other's countries,” a police official said. “No formal discussions have been held yet regarding allowing short-term Chinese visitors to drive in Korea.”
 
Korea and China had attempted to negotiate a mutual recognition agreement for driver’s licenses in January 2019, but talks were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, no legal mechanism has been put in place to allow short-term Chinese residents to drive legally in Korea.
 
The police stressed they would devise a system that ensures traffic safety and proper oversight while awaiting China’s official stance. “We’ll prepare an effective management plan to ensure safe and lawful driving until China provides a formal response,” the agency said.
 
Separately, the National Police Agency also said it is reviewing the idea of introducing a simplified license system tailored for autonomous vehicles. While full standardization remains difficult due to varying manufacturing and technological approaches, the police acknowledged the long-term need for a licensing framework adapted to self-driving cars.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
