Korean Air waives cancellation fees for all flights to Cambodia
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 20:14
Korean Air announced on Thursday that it will waive cancellation fees for all flights departing from Korea to Cambodia through the end of the year, citing rising safety concerns.
The waiver applies retroactively from last Friday and will remain in effect until Dec. 31 for flight KE689 and all other routes from Korea to Cambodia.
The decision follows a recent surge in crimes targeting Korean nationals in Cambodia.
Korean Air currently operates daily direct flights between Incheon and Takhmao using its A330-300 aircraft, which accommodates up to 272 passengers.
Meanwhile, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs designated Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province, along with the cities of Bavet and Poipet, as travel-restricted zones starting at midnight on Thursday.
Korean Air said it is conducting safety inspections, emphasizing caution to local staff and crew members stationed in Cambodia and maintaining emergency communication protocols.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
