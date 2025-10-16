Korean backlash against Cambodia hits visitors, residents alike
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 14:34
Reports of discrimination against Cambodians have surged after a college student from Yecheon, North Gyeongsang, died from torture in Cambodia in August, aggravated by additional reports of Koreans being kidnapped or detained there.
On Monday, two Cambodian tourists visiting Suwon, Gyeonggi, were told to leave their hotel after one night when the owner learned their nationality. The tourists had booked a two-night stay, but the hotel owner informed them that “extended stays are not allowed.”
Rika, a 33-year-old Cambodian immigrant assisting them, said the hotel’s attitude changed after staff asked about the guests’ nationality.
“The Cambodians may have done something wrong, but targeting unrelated tourists or immigrants is unfair,” Rika told the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday.
Another Cambodian migrant worker, named Koi, said a taxi driver told them to get out after learning their nationality, also on Monday.
“People sometimes ask about my nationality, but it’s the first time someone asked before I even got in,” Koi said. “I ended up taking the bus and arrived late to my appointment.”
On social media, hate posts targeting Cambodia have multiplied, with comments such as “Cambodia is a criminal nation” and “This is why underdeveloped countries can’t improve.”
A Cambodian migrant who came to Korea 18 years ago and earned residency in Korea through marriage, wrote on Monday, “I’m deeply sorry for the incidents happening in Cambodia,” but shut down the comments after receiving replies like “Go back to your country” and “Another cockroach added.”
False claims have also spread online, including that “50 percent of Cambodia’s GDP comes from crime” and “Cambodia is a vassal of China.”
“The majority of recent cases involved Koreans and Chinese nationals luring other Koreans with high-paying job offers, then assaulting or detaining them,” said Ahn Dae-hwan, head of the Korea Migration Foundation. “Some Koreans appear to be venting their anger at innocent Cambodians. It’s unclear why Cambodian immigrants and workers should take the blame for this.”
Oh Tae-geun, a missionary who has lived in Phnom Penh for 26 years, also expressed concerns over discrimination toward Cambodian nationals.
“If you visit Sihanoukville, where most crimes occur, about 90 percent of the people there are Chinese.” Oh said. “Korea and Cambodia have built strong exchanges, and I hope this won’t damage their relationship.”
The number of Cambodians living in Korea has steadily increased from 29,240 in 2022 to 57,018 in 2023 and 63,681 in 2024, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Cambodian migrant workers are planning a large protest near Seoul Station soon to denounce discrimination.
“Many Cambodians in Korea contribute to the economy,” said Choi Hang-seob, a sociology professor at Kookmin University. “It’s unfortunate that good people are suffering. The government should speak out against hate to help reduce confusion.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JEONG-JAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
