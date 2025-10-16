 Man dies after collapsing during marathon event in Geoje


Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:20
The photo shows a man running [PIXABAY]

 
A man in his 30s who collapsed while running a marathon in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, died on Wednesday, event organizers said. 
  
The runner collapsed during the marathon on Sunday, according to the Geoje Sports Council. 
 

Related Article

 
He lost consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital. Medical staff believed he suffered from heatstroke and transferred him to a university hospital in South Gyeongsang for further treatment.
  
At the time of the race, temperatures in Geoje reached a daytime high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and several participants showed signs of exhaustion due to the lingering heat.
  
Another man in his 30s, who also took part in the half marathon collapsed during the event and reportedly remains in intensive care without regaining consciousness.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]


