Man dies after collapsing during marathon event in Geoje
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:20
A man in his 30s who collapsed while running a marathon in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, died on Wednesday, event organizers said.
The runner collapsed during the marathon on Sunday, according to the Geoje Sports Council.
He lost consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital. Medical staff believed he suffered from heatstroke and transferred him to a university hospital in South Gyeongsang for further treatment.
At the time of the race, temperatures in Geoje reached a daytime high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and several participants showed signs of exhaustion due to the lingering heat.
Another man in his 30s, who also took part in the half marathon collapsed during the event and reportedly remains in intensive care without regaining consciousness.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
