Man indicted for allegedly raping minor pleads for a second chance
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:29 Updated: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:37
A man in his 50s, indicted for allegedly raping a minor he met online, asked the court that he be given a second chance "for the sake of his family."
The man, a former public official working at the Chungju city government in North Chungcheong, took part in a hearing on Wednesday after being charged of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses, particularly for asserting his power over the victim.
He has been arrested and indicted for sexually assaulting a minor over nine occasions in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, between February and March this year. He met the victim online and told her to call him "father."
Prosecutors asked the court for a 5-year sentence, along with a 10-year ban from him getting a job at facilities related to minors and people with disabilities.
"The defendant's crime is severe in that he lured the victim, who was a minor, by telling her that he will keep on dating and living with her," prosecutors said during the hearing.
The defendant, however, pled that while "the facts are true," he did not exert force over the victim.
"I am truly remorseful," he said. "But please give me a second chance because I feel so heavy-hearted about how my family will keep on living if I am expelled as a public official."
The verdict will be given on Nov. 26.
