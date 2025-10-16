Nearly half of teachers investigated for sex crimes remain employed
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 10:29
Nearly half of the teachers under investigation for sex crimes have remained in their positions without being suspended, according to government data disclosed Thursday.
Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-ho, who chairs the National Assembly’s Education Committee, said data provided by the Ministry of Education showed that 289 of the 655 school personnel investigated nationwide for sex crimes between 2021 and August 2025 — or 44 percent — were not suspended from their duties.
In the first eight months of this year alone, 43 out of 76 teachers under investigation for sex crimes — or 57 percent — continued working in their roles without suspension.
More than 100 teachers have been investigated annually for sex crimes over the past five years — 129 in 2021, 153 in 2022, 160 in 2023 and 137 in 2024. The suspension rate has been declining each year, dropping from 73 percent in 2021 to 54 percent in 2022 and 2023, 50 percent in 2024 and 43 percent so far in 2025.
By region, Busan had the lowest average suspension rate over the five-year period, at 21 percent, followed by North Jeolla with 27 percent, Incheon with 32 percent and Ulsan with 33 percent.
Under Article 44-2 of the State Public Officials Act for Education, teachers may be suspended while under investigation for sex crimes. However, the clause limits this to cases where the offense is deemed severe, and it is clearly difficult for the individual to continue performing duties normally. As a result, suspension is left to the discretion of local education offices or private school foundations.
An elementary school teacher in Incheon who was booked for molesting a child was not suspended, as the local education office concluded the misconduct occurred off campus and did not pose an immediate risk to student safety or educational activities. Similarly, a teacher in Gyeonggi who was being investigated for the illegal filming and distribution of explicit material remained in their post. Authorities said the misconduct was not severe enough to warrant immediate suspension.
Critics argue that allowing individuals under investigation for sex crimes to continue working closely with underage students is inappropriate, regardless of the perceived severity of the case.
“Suspending teachers under investigation for sex crimes is not a punishment but a preventive measure,” Rep. Kim said. “Education authorities should apply stricter standards for suspension from the moment an investigation is launched.”
When the accused and the victim attend the same school, “the victim may remain exposed to danger throughout the prolonged investigation,” Kim added, stressing the need for early protective measures to prevent secondary harm.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)