Police seek to create team dedicated to Korean cases at Sihanoukville

Police seek to establish a team dedicated to handling cases involving Korean nationals at the Cambodian coastal city of Sihanoukville, officials said Thursday, amid widening job scams targeting Koreans in the Southeast Asian country.As part of response efforts to such crimes against Koreans, police seek to increase the number of officers dispatched to Cambodia from the current three to eight, according to a police plan submitted to Rep. Wi Seong-geon of the Democratic Party.Under the plan, police seek to install the so-called Korean Desk at Sihanoukville, where abductions and confinement of Korean nationals have occurred, stationing two officers to handle such cases.Unlike police officers dispatched to diplomatic missions, the team would work at a local police agency, allowing for prompt cooperation in investigations."To respond to cases in Cambodia, the format of a Korean Desk would be most effective," the National Police Agency said. "We are making efforts for swift consultations so that it can be installed at an early date."Yonhap