 Restaurant owner files police complaint after family's alleged dine and dash in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Restaurant owner files police complaint after family's alleged dine and dash in Busan

Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:19
The image shows a large family finishing their meal in the area marked by a red dotted line before leaving the restaurant. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The image shows a large family finishing their meal in the area marked by a red dotted line before leaving the restaurant. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A group of nine family members allegedly left a restaurant in Busan without paying for a meal worth nearly 100,000 won ($70), prompting the owner to file a police complaint.
 
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at a gukbap (rice soup) restaurant in the southern city, according to a report on JTBC’s "Crime Chief" on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The restaurant owner said six adults — including an elderly couple — and three children ordered six bowls of gukbap, a plate of boiled pork slices and two servings of rice, for a total of 94,000 won.
 
After the meal, some of the men accompanied the elderly couple outside while a woman remained inside with the children. A man later returned, gathered the group’s belongings, and left the restaurant with the rest of the members without stopping at the counter to pay.
 
The owner said no one in the group even looked toward the register. 
 
“It was the first time I’ve seen a large family dine and leave without paying,” the owner said. “I waited, thinking it might have been a mistake and that they would return, but a week has passed and there’s been no contact.”
 
The owner has filed a fraud complaint with police, who are investigating the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Busan restaurant meal

More in Social Affairs

Man indicted for allegedly raping minor pleads for a second chance

Families of Jeju Air crash victims file lawsuit against Boeing in U.S. court

Man dies after collapsing during marathon event in Geoje

Restaurant owner files police complaint after family's alleged dine and dash in Busan

Gov't eyes oversight measures to prevent Wegovy misuse

Related Stories

'1,000-won breakfast' program for university students will more than double in scale

Subway rider takes 'eat fresh' to new level with full Korean meal on train

Chuseok, conveniently

Yeosu fines 28 restaurants for hygiene violations after complaints about rude service, unsanitary practices

Making ends meat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)