Police pursuing civil damages against man who made Shinsegae bomb threat

Flipping the narrative? Korean women describe 'peaceful, happy lives' in Cambodian gov't promotional videos.

YouTube has global blackout for one hour after security update

Chinese triads behind recent targeting of Koreans in Cambodia, say authorities

Supreme Court rules slush funds not part of SK fortune for Chey-Roh divorce settlement

Related Stories

91 new cases, more kids go back to school

Faulty AP believed to be cause of cable internet disruption Thursday

Kakao to dole out compensation to businesses that suffered due to data center fire

Microsoft cloud outage takes down Korean game servers, airline ticketing

YouTube Korea to launch first official shopping channel in world