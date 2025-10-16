Piled up like a mountain...

As suspicions surrounding the customs drug investigation continue to pile up, President Lee Jae Myung’s unusual order for an independent probe has exposed deep confusion within the prosecution. The dispute between Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor Im Eun-jeong and police superintendent Baek Hae-ryong over team leadership has escalated into open conflict, raising doubts about procedural fairness and institutional discipline. Critics argue that the president’s direct intervention blurred legal boundaries under the Prosecutors’ Office Act, reinforcing concerns that the investigation is being driven more by political command than by prosecutorial independence. [PARK YONG-SEOK]