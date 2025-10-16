Special counsel’s probe of top anticorruption prosecutor raises questions of overreach

The special counsel investigating the death of a Marine corporal announced on Oct. 15 that it has booked Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), on charges of dereliction of duty. The team also conducted a raid on the CIO’s offices and booked Deputy Chief Lee Jae-seung on the same charge.The case stems from August last year, when the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee accused former CIO prosecutor Song Chang-jin of perjury. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party argued that Song had lied during a hearing by claiming he was unaware of any connection between the Marine’s death case and Lee Jong-ho, a former head of Black Pearl Investment. They pointed out that Song had previously served as Lee’s attorney, raising suspicions of false testimony. The special counsel believes Oh and his deputies failed to properly handle the complaint.It is an extraordinary development for the head of an independent body tasked with investigating corruption among senior officials to become a criminal suspect in a special counsel probe. Whether Oh, a vice minister-level official, neglected his duties remains to be seen. But questions are mounting over whether such an aggressive investigation was necessary. Oh was neither directly involved in the Marine death case nor personally accused in the original complaint. If the special counsel is expanding its investigation simply to deliver results, the move could backfire.The mission of the three active special counsels — including the one investigating the Marine corporal’s death — is to uncover the truth behind public controversies and bring responsible parties to trial. But that mandate does not give them license to pursue unrestrained investigations. Special counsels must still operate within the principles and due process of Korea’s criminal justice system.The courts have already signaled caution. On Oct. 15, a court rejected a detention warrant for former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, who had been sought by the special counsel investigating the alleged coup conspiracy. It was the second such rejection involving a minister from the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, following former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Even for high-profile suspects, the principle of non-detention applies if there is no risk of flight or evidence destruction. If remnants of an old mindset persist within the special counsel — one that equates “results” with booking prominent figures — it must be confronted.The special counsel should resist the urge to show quick results and proceed calmly, considering both domestic and diplomatic consequences. Earlier this month, a civil servant at the Yangpyeong County Office took his own life after being questioned by the special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee, leaving behind a note alleging coercive interrogation. The death sparked public concern about the conduct of such investigations.There was also controversy when the Marine case special counsel raided the homes of pastors Kim Jang-hwan and Lee Young-hoon, both classified as witnesses, which strained ties with U.S. religious groups. While religious figures cannot be above the law in a democracy, their constitutional rights as citizens must still be respected. The special counsel should investigate thoroughly within legal bounds — but must avoid excessive zeal that creates unnecessary controversy or leaves new victims in its wake.