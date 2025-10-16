Thursday's fortune: Positive energy, steady finances and strong health
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Smile — fortune follows joy
🔹 Good news or a pleasant surprise may come
🔹 A profitable opportunity could arise
🔹 Financial prospects are improving
🔹 Consider investment or wealth planning
🔹 Promising offers or helpful information ahead
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Health remains your most valuable asset
🔹 Family is your true treasure
🔹 Profit outweighs loss today
🔹 Your plans gain momentum
🔹 Complete your tasks without delay
🔹 Move forward with confidence and drive
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Parental love knows no bounds
🔹 Handle your own tasks directly
🔹 Parents can’t always win over children
🔹 Delegate work to the right people
🔹 Collaboration brings strength
🔹 Stay persistent and dedicated
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 A calm and unhurried day
🔹 Peaceful yet slightly monotonous
🔹 Routine tasks dominate your time
🔹 Watch out for boredom or distraction
🔹 Maintain the current pace rather than pushing ahead
🔹 Focus on learning, not results
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t count the years — live them fully
🔹 Do what makes you happy
🔹 Hard work will be rewarded
🔹 Conversations flow easily
🔹 You may connect well with superiors
🔹 Broaden your horizons with optimism
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t skimp on self-care
🔹 Too many opinions spoil the plan
🔹 Healthy competition drives progress
🔹 It’s not too late to start anew
🔹 Stay sharp — life is a survival game
🔹 Protect your share and your peace
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 South
🔹 Time and wisdom are your medals of honor
🔹 Lead with confidence to reach your goals
🔹 Right people may appear at the right time
🔹 Synergy sparks advancement
🔹 Social ties expand favorably
🔹 Teamwork brings shared success
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Youth lives in your spirit, not your age
🔹 Awaited news or progress may arrive
🔹 Design a new chapter in life with confidence
🔹 Every path can lead to success
🔹 Show your strengths — your reputation grows
🔹 A bright impression leaves lasting effects
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Listen to what your body is telling you
🔹 Let go of what’s fading — embrace the present
🔹 Focus on yourself, not others
🔹 Stay grounded and realistic
🔹 Keep a low profile at work or school
🔹 Spend quiet time in self-reflection
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Delegate rather than overextend yourself
🔹 Sometimes watching is wiser than acting
🔹 Verify every detail before proceeding
🔹 Avoid being betrayed by misplaced trust
🔹 Stay calm and detached emotionally
🔹 Solitude may feel comforting today
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East
🔹 A delightful, fulfilling day awaits
🔹 Life overflows with sweet energy
🔹 Fortune favors sincere effort
🔹 Opportunities emerge through your strengths
🔹 Appreciate simple, certain joys
🔹 Luck stands firmly on your side
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Ease and comfort define your mood
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Moderate spending keeps life rich
🔹 Treat people well — they are your fortune
🔹 Enjoy dual success in work and relationships
🔹 A pleasant surprise could lift your spirits
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall outlook.
