Park scores penalty in Newcastle EFL Trophy win

Low attendance for Korea's friendly may stem from poor performance vs. Brazil

Captain Son Heung-min 'proud' of youngsters for encouraging showing vs. Paraguay

Son Heung-min set to return for final phase of 2025 MLS

Related Stories

Newcastle United coach vows to 'do everything I can' to play Korean teen in preseason match

Eddie Howe looks forward to sharing 'great moment' with Son in Tottenham finale

Exclusive: Newcastle new boy Park Seung-soo wants to be 'better than Son Heung-min'

[VIDEO] Newcastle United's first Champions League game since 2003

K League 1-0 Newcastle — as it happened