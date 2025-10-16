Park scores penalty in Newcastle EFL Trophy win
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 14:46
Newcastle United midfielder Park Seung-soo scored in a penalty shootout against Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, contributing to a 5-3 win on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Park started as a left winger in and showcased a solid performance at Field Mill in Mansfield, Britain, making a tidy pass in the 92nd minute, which led to U-21 Newcastle's second goal in the match. The goal did not count as an assist for Park, as it was deflected before going into the net.
Park came back again for the penalty shootout as the No. 4 kicker and smashed it in en route to the team's victory.
Wednesday's match was the 18-year-old's second EFL Trophy game, and seventh appearance across all competitions in the 2025-26 season. The EFL Trophy is a tournament in which U-21 squads of Premier League teams, third-tier League One teams and fourth-tier League Two clubs compete.
Park joined Newcastle in July after setting several youngest-player records with the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League.
European clubs including FC Midtjylland and TSG Hoffenheim expressed interest, but he chose Newcastle to reportedly pursue his goal of playing in the Premier League.
He also featured in Newcastle’s preseason matches in Korea against Team K League and Tottenham Hotspur in the exhibition Coupang Play Series, before starting a friendly against Espanyol later in August.
Both Korean U-23 national team and senior national team are reportedly monitoring Park’s progress. He has yet to make his senior debut at either Newcastle or the national squad.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)