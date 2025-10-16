Kim Sei-young seizes opening-round LPGA lead at home

Kim Sei-young soared to the top of the leaderboard in the opening round of the LPGA tournament in Korea on Thursday.The 32-year-old Korean veteran fired a bogey-free round of 10-under 62 to begin the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in the southern town of Haenam, South Jeolla. After signing for eight birdies and an eagle, Kim holds a one-stroke lead over fellow Korean Kim Hyo-joo.Kim Sei-young started her day with a birdie on the par-72 course, which played at 6,612 yards for the first round. Kim then went eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie over her final four holes on the front nine.She then collected four more birdies on the back nine, including one on the par-4 18th.Kim hit 12 of the 14 fairways and reached 17 greens in regulation.Kim has won 12 times on the LPGA Tour but not since November 2020. She is in the midst of a strong 2025 season, however, with seven top-10 finishes — her most since 2019 — in 18 starts.Kim Hyo-joo, who has a win and three runner-up finishes in 2025, also went bogey-free in shooting a nine-under 63. She holed out for an eagle on the par-4 seventh hole.Behind the two Koreans is Lindy Duncan of the United States, who is alone in third place at eight-under.Three players are tied for fourth at seven-under, including Rio Takeda of Japan, who won the Blue Bay LPGA in March.There is no cut in this 72-hole event for 78 players, 68 of whom shot even par or better in the first round.The BMW Ladies Championship is the only LPGA event held in South Korea each year. After its launch in 2019, it has seen two South Korean champions: Jang Hana in 2019 and Ko Jin-young in 2021.The champion will take home $345,000 on Sunday.Yonhap