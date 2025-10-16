 Trump says Israel could resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold cease-fire deal, CNN reports
Published: 16 Oct. 2025, 09:21
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office at the White House on Oct. 15 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump told CNN on Wednesday that he would consider allowing Israeli forces to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold its end of the cease-fire deal.
 
"Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word. If Israel could go in and knock the crap of them, they’d do that," Trump was quoted as saying to CNN in a brief telephone call when asked what would happen if Hamas refused to disarm. 
 

