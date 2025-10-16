YouTube global streaming issue resolved, no reason given for outage

Alphabet-owned YouTube said on Wednesday that it has resolved an issue impacting video streaming services for several thousand users globally.YouTube said in a post on X that users should now be able to play videos on YouTube Music, YouTube TV and its main platform, without specifying what caused the issue.At its peak, 366,172 users in the United States had reported issues with YouTube, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.Thousands of outages were also reported in the U.K., Canada, and Australia, Downdetector showed.Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.Reuters