 Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 10:11
This photo taken on Oct. 17, shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

This photo taken on Oct. 17, shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid lingering concerns over the fallout from escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.
 
The Kospi fell 19.87 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,728.50 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
The Kospi jumped 2.49 percent to close at a fresh all-time high of 3,748.37 points on Thursday.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.47 percent.
 
U.S. stocks came under pressure after reports of bad loans at two U.S. banks stoked concerns about the credit market.
 
In Seoul, large-cap stocks traded mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.2 percent, while leading home appliance maker LG Electronics declined 0.36 percent.
 
National flag carrier Korean Air lost 0.45 percent, and defense firm Hanwha Aerospace shed 1.28 percent.
 
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.24 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia climbed 0.72 percent.
 
Hanwha Ocean, a shipbuilding arm of Hanwha Group, gained 2.43 percent and leading steelmaker Posco Holdings advanced 0.7 percent.
 
The Korean won had been quoted at 1,417.95 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.0035 percent from the previous session's close of 1,417.90 won.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses

Authorities approve Binance's acquisition of Korean crypto exchange

Hana commits 100 trillion won to encourage Korean economic growth

Momentum builds in Korea-U.S. trade negotiations

Kospi soars to record high on optimism over trade deal with U.S.

Related Stories

Kospi rises 3.3 percent, rebounding from recession fears

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Kospi rises for 3rd day on eased trading woes

Yoon's removal sends Korean stocks on roller coaster ride

Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight tech rally
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)