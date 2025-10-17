KAI takes Korea’s aerospace industry to new heights with next-generation technologies
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 13:45
As a total solution provider in the aerospace sector, KAI has been taking a leading role in the successful development of various programs across nearly all areas of the industry. These include developing a wide range of technologies, from fixed and rotary-wing aircraft and aerostructures to those in the space sector. In addition, KAI is expanding its scope to next-generation combat systems by developing its MUMT (manned-unmanned teaming) technologies.
KAI’s business is divided into domestic projects, complete aircraft exports, aircraft component manufacturing and space programs, with a focus on both the military and commercial sectors. In the defense domain, KAI’s portfolio includes the KT-1 and T-50 trainer aircraft, the FA-50 multirole fighter, the KF-21 next-generation fighter, the KUH and LAH helicopters and next-generation, corps-level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It also offers performance upgrades and maintenance, as well as repair and operations (MRO) services, and plays a leading role in Korea’s defense exports. In the commercial sector, KAI serves as a key partner for major aircraft makers, designing and producing critical airframe structures and supporting international commercial aircraft exports.
To align with the “new aerospace” era, KAI has identified six key future projects: next-generation air combat systems, transport aircraft, next-generation helicopters, dual-use air autonomous vehicles (AAVs), satellite development and services, space exploration solutions and advanced software. The company is investing heavily in research and development to reduce the launch costs for micro reconnaissance satellites and also aims to enhance national space capabilities and transform low-value industries into high-value, cutting-edge sectors.
The AAV project combines KAI’s expertise in fixed-wing, rotary-wing and unmanned systems with AI, big data and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. In 2024, KAI allocated 55.3 billion won ($39 million) to AAV development, advancing from core technology development to system-level development and commercial deployment.
The remarkable achievements of Korea’s defense industry are the result of a united “one team” effort from the government, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the armed forces and numerous companies, including KAI.
KAI employees devote themselves to advancing Korea’s aerospace and defense capabilities in the global market. The nation’s first fully indigenously developed advanced fighter, the KF-21 Boramae, stands as a symbol of this dedication — a true milestone and testament to Korea’s technological excellence. KAI will continue to play a leading role in elevating Korea to become one of the world’s top four defense powerhouses, pioneering new frontiers in the sky and beyond.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
