CJ Group names new CEOs at CJ CheilJedang, CJ Foodville
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 19:59
CJ Group on Friday announced executive reshuffles at two of its key affiliates, CJ CheilJedang and CJ Foodville, as part of a strategic leadership transition aimed at reinvigorating performance.
Yoon Seok-hwan, CEO of the bio business unit at CJ CheilJedang, was named the company’s new CEO. Lee Geon-il, CEO of CJ Freshway, was appointed CEO of CJ Foodville. Both will retain their current roles while concurrently serving as the new heads of their respective affiliates.
According to CJ Group, Yoon previously held roles overseeing the company’s bio business in South America, global marketing for the bio division and its biotechnology research center. His appointment comes as CJ CheilJedang — one of the group’s flagship companies — seeks to reverse recent earnings declines through leadership renewal.
Outgoing CEO Kang Sin-ho, the group’s first-ever executive vice chairman to come from CJ’s open recruitment program, stepped down citing health reasons.
Lee, the incoming CEO of CJ Foodville, is also a product of CJ CheilJedang’s recruitment program. His past positions include head of the Twosome Place division at CJ Foodville, CEO of CJ Foods USA and head of business management office 1 at CJ. With CJ Foodville expanding its global business through brands like Tous les Jours, his experience in food operations and business restructuring is expected to play a key role in driving growth.
In a departure from its usual practice, CJ Group carried out CEO-level appointments ahead of announcing promotions for new executives and broader organizational restructuring. Traditionally, the group has announced CEO reshuffles and executive-level promotions simultaneously during year-end personnel changes.
“The group will now lead CEO appointments separately, ahead of promotions for new executive leaders and restructuring led by individual affiliates,” CJ Group said in a statement. “By placing the right CEOs in key positions early, we aim to finalize short-term business plans and medium-term strategies more quickly, while reinforcing accountability in future-oriented leadership.”
The group added that CEOs of other affiliates will remain in place to ensure continuity in business strategy and strengthen execution.
BY LIM SUN-YOUNG
