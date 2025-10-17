Hyundai Motor focuses on China, India amid accelerating efforts to lessen dependence on U.S. market

Chung Ki-sun takes over as chairman of HD Hyundai amid renewed importance of shipbuilding sector

Korean, Japanese business leaders vow 'new era of cooperation' at bilateral conference in Tokyo

Samsung Biologics to spin off CDMO business from biosimilars

CJ Group names new CEOs at CJ CheilJedang, CJ Foodville

Related Stories

CJ names new CEOs, many of them younger

More CEOs are professional managers, being hired from outside

Pulmuone names new CEO as strategy executive gets bump up

NPS to abstain in Posco CEO vote after accidents

Jussi Lehtimaeki appointed CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services Korea