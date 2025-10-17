Hyundai Motor focuses on China, India amid accelerating efforts to lessen dependence on U.S. market
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 16:27
Hyundai Motor is accelerating efforts to diversify its sales networks with market-specific strategies for China and India, as uncertainties in the global market — including potential auto tariffs in the United States — continue to linger.
Beijing Hyundai (BHMC), the Korean automaker’s joint venture in China, began preorders for its new compact electric SUV “Elexio” on Thursday, according to the automobile industry on the same day.
Similar in size to the Kia EV5, the Elexio measures 4.615 meters (5.047 yards) in length and 1.875 meters in width. It is equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries made by Chinese automaker BYD and boasts a maximum range of 722 kilometers (449 miles) on a single charge, based on Chinese certification standards.
The Elexio was developed and manufactured entirely in China. It incorporates design elements tailored for Chinese consumers — including the number eight, a symbol of good luck in China, featured in its daytime running lights — and a 27-inch wide infotainment display in the interior, reflecting local preferences for in-car tech.
Beijing Hyundai priced the model between 130,000 yuan ($18,240) and 150,000 yuan, roughly matching the local price of the EV5, which is 149,800 yuan.
The company plans to introduce six China-exclusive electric vehicles by 2027, starting with a new compact electric sedan next year. The localization strategy is aimed at reclaiming lost market share.
China remains the world’s largest auto market, with 31.44 million vehicles sold last year — nearly double the 15.9 million units sold in the United States.
Hyundai Motor Group’s sales in China plummeted following the 2017 Thaad missile defense controversy, with combined sales of Hyundai and Kia falling to just 204,573 units last year, representing a market share of 0.65 percent. That compares to 1.14 million units sold in 2016 before the fallout, when the group held nearly 4 percent of the market.
“Hyundai likely believes that even recovering half of its pre-THAAD market share would mean over 600,000 units sold annually,” said Cho Chuel, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade. “However, local startups have flooded the market with sub-premium EVs, so competition will be fierce.”
Hyundai is also doubling down on India. On Wednesday, the company held an investor day in Mumbai, where it announced plans to invest $5.1 billion in India by 2030.
The investment will go toward modernizing local production facilities and R&D for market-specific models. Hyundai aims to launch eight hybrid SUVs and five electric vehicles by 2030.
In 2027, the company will also introduce an India-exclusive Genesis model to tap into the country’s growing premium car segment. Hyundai plans to expand production capacity by leveraging its plants in Pune, aiming to produce 250,000 units annually, Chennai, with 760,000 units, and Kia’s Anantapur plant, with 350,000 units, building a combined annual capacity of 1.4 million units within a few years.
To lead the effort, Hyundai will appoint Tarun Garg, currently the chief operating officer of Hyundai India, as its new CEO starting in January — the first Indian national to hold the position since the subsidiary was founded in 1996.
India was the third-largest auto market globally last year, with 5.23 million vehicles sold. Hyundai sold around 610,000 units, accounting for 11.6 percent of the market. The company aims to raise its share to 15 percent by 2030.
“There’s no need to chase market share blindly. Sustainable, profitable growth is more important,” said Hyundai Motor President Jose Muñoz during the India investor day.
“The plan is to respond to India’s expanding premium auto market with Genesis,” said Kwon Yong-joo, a professor of automotive transport design at Kookmin University.
Meanwhile, Hyundai also opened an experiential showroom in Tokyo earlier this month. It plans to target Japan’s compact EV segment with its small electric vehicle Casper, sold locally as the Inster. But Hyundai’s presence in Japan remains minimal — only 759 units were sold from January to September this year.
“With rising uncertainty in the U.S. market, Hyundai is looking to reduce its reliance on American sales by reinforcing networks elsewhere,” said Lee Hang-koo, an adviser at the Korea Automotive Technology Institute. “However, increased local production in markets like the United States, China and India may impact domestic output.”
BY KIM HYO-SEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
