 Korean Air to adopt Airbus' maintenance platform to boost fleet reliability
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 11:58
Oh Jong-hoon, left, head of the predictive maintenance team at Korean Air, and Fabrice Villaume, head of Airbus' growth and innovation division, at a partnership signing ceremony in London, on Oct. 16. [KOREAN AIR]

Korean Air said Friday it has signed an agreement to adopt an advanced data-driven predictive maintenance solution from Airbus to strengthen operational efficiency and aircraft reliability.
 
The agreement to adopt the Skywise Fleet Performance+ system was signed on Thursday during the MRO Europe 2025 conference held in London. The airline said the adoption is a key part of its strategy to streamline maintenance operations ahead of its planned integration with Asiana Airlines.
 

The Airbus system uses advanced data analytics to detect potential component issues before they occur. It will be applied to Korean Air's A321neo, A330, A350 and A380 fleets, and later expanded to Asiana Airlines' Airbus fleet following the integration of the two carriers.
 
"Our data-driven maintenance strategy has already prevented over 100 potential flight disruptions in 2024," said Oh Jong-hoon, head of the predictive maintenance team at Korean Air. "This upgrade is a strategic step to ensure we maintain the highest levels of operational reliability as our fleet grows."
 

Yonhap
tags Korean Air Airbus

