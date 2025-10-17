 Korean cosmetic exports hit record high in first nine months of year
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 14:53
A foreign buyer examines products at the 2025 Seoul International Cosmetics & Beauty Industry Expo and International Health Industry Expo at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in May. [YONHAP]

Korea's exports of cosmetics rose to an all-time high in the first nine months of the year amid inroads into new markets, data showed Friday.
 
Outbound shipments of cosmetics totaled $8.52 billion in the January-September period, up 15.4 percent on-year, marking the highest level for the cited period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

In the third quarter alone, cosmetics exports stood at $3 billion, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier.
 
It marked the ninth consecutive quarter of growth and the highest level for any third-quarter figure, the customs agency said.
 
By country, the United States was the No. 1 destination, accounting for 19.7 percent of total exports. China and Japan followed, accounting for 18.5 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.
 
"Despite a drop in shipments to China, which used to be the No. 1 destination for local cosmetics products, overseas sales are posting continual growth on efforts to diversify markets," the customs agency said.
 
Korean cosmetics were sold in a total of 205 countries, the largest figure ever, the agency added.
 
By category, skin care products, such as moisturizers, accounted for 41.7 percent of all overseas sales.
 
Other cosmetic products, including sunscreen and anti-aging products, accounted for 25.5 percent, while color cosmetics, such as lipsticks and eye shadows, accounted for 1.4 percent.

Yonhap
tags Cosmetics Exports Korea

